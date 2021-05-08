Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.06

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.06 and last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock worth $19,275,259 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

