Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.18

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$123.18 and last traded at C$121.50, with a volume of 23683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.63.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.43.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.82.
About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.
