Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.49

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 17436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

