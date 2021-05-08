Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.45

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,237 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

