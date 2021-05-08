HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

