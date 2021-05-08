TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider David M. Neenan Sells 31,126 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
