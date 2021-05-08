TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider David M. Neenan Sells 31,126 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

