Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $2,369,000.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

