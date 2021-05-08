Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Clorox Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

CLX opened at $183.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.62. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

