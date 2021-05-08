FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lawson Products, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lawson Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%.

LAWS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $502.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.