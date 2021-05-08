Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $26.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.48 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 97.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 216.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 183,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

