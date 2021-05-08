$59.86 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $59.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $228.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $330.45 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

