GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Several brokerages have commented on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

