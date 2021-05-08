Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.47) Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

KOD stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

