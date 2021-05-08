OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 419,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

