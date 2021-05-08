Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $7,324,789.20 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total transaction of $4,352,200.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.35. Pool Co. has a one year low of $212.63 and a one year high of $445.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

