GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,202 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

