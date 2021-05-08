R Eugene Taylor Sells 300,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 30th, R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00.

FHN stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

