JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $353,000 Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 211.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 193,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTI stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $366.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

