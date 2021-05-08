Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

