JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

