JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,296 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

