Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.52 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.10 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

