ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 389,051 shares of company stock worth $598,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

