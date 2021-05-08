Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,306 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49.

