DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

