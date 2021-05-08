Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $436.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.86 and a 200 day moving average of $381.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

