New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.