JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGH stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $476.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

