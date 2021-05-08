JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $399,000 Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Foghorn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,905,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,626,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of FHTX opened at $9.86 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

