CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

