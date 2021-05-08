CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.
CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
