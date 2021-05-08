Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings. Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8×8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

ORCL stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

