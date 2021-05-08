Credit Suisse Group Raises Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CCRN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

