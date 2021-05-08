Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

