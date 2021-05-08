New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $19,203,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $288.05 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $318.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.48.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

