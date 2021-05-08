New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,706 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,692,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of MTZ opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $112.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

