New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ultra Clean worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.