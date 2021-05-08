New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Matthews International worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Matthews International stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.