New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

HXL stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.