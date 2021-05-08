Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

EIX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

