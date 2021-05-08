Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

