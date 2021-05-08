iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $81.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.