Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,269 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

