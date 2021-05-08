Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

LHDX has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $160,127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,682,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

