Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

