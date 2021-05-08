Bank of America Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

