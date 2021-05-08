Bank of America Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $7,864,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
