Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

