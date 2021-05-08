United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of X stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

