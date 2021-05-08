Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.