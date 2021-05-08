Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Castlight Health worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

