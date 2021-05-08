Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 49,334 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $41.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

